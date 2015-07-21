NEW YORK TD Ameritrade Holdings AMTD.N, which executes more daily trades than other discount brokers, expects its fiscal 2015 result to be at the low end of its $1.45-to-$1.70 earnings per share forecast, Chief Financial Officer Bill Gerber said Tuesday.

Though trading in the company's fiscal third quarter that ended on June 30 was higher than expected in the traditionally slow early summer season, TD Ameritrade does not expect a rise in interest rates nor the kind of stock market growth that compels retail customers to trade, Gerber and Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said in a call with analysts after reporting third-quarter results.

