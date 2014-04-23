Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
NEW YORK TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N, the biggest U.S. discount broker as measured by client trades, said profit in its fiscal second quarter jumped 34.7 percent to $194 million on record revenue driven by net new client assets of $12.2 billion.
The profit translates to 35 cents a share, also up 35 percent from the year-earlier quarter and consistent with the forecast of analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said average client trades per day, fee-based investment balances and total client assets all hit record levels during the quarter that ended on March 31. TD Bank Group, the parent of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) that is the brokerage firm's largest shareholder, said TD Ameritrade's results should contribute about C$78 million to its yet-to-be reported second-quarter net income.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.