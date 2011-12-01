NEW YORK TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) aims to put a program in place to help registered investment advisers (RIA) finance internal succession plans, Tom Bradley, president of TD Ameritrade's institutional business, said in an interview.

"In 2012, we will announce something that helps advisers, or guides advisers, to other sources of capital," he said.

The online brokerage and financial services company is currently exploring options that may include funding loans to junior advisers to buy equity stakes in their firms as a generation of advisers gets closer to retirement.

One option could be to leverage the firm's relationship with Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada's No. 2 lender, which has deep pockets and owns a stake of around 45 percent in TD Ameritrade.

"We would love to have TD involved in this and we're in discussions with them today about it," Bradley said.

Other possibilities include TD Ameritrade funding the program on its own, or to look for sources of capital outside of the firm.

Bradley said he would have more details on the initiative at TD Ameritrade Institutional's national conference in February.

Early in November, rival brokerage Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) said it plans to introduce a loan program during the first half of 2012 to help the advisers it works with fund internal succession using Schwab Bank.

Succession has become a huge issue among advisers, who, like many of their clients, are nearing retirement, but do not have a clear exit plan.

TD Ameritrade's latest quarterly survey of 502 RIAs found that 30 percent plan to retire within the next 10 years and another 20 percent within the next 15 years. The average age of the respondents was 54 years.

Half of those with a succession plan said they would prefer to promote an internal successor from within the firm.

But as RIAs have been taking market share from traditional wire house brokerages and as their asset levels grow, it is becoming harder for junior partners to afford to buy into them, putting succession plans at risk.

(Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Bernadette Baum)