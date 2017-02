TORONTO Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) quarterly profit rose 14 percent, driven by a sharp jump in trading-related revenue, and the bank raised its quarterly dividend.

TD, Canada's second-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned C$1.7 billion ($1.72 billion), or C$1.78 a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31. That compared with a profit of C$1.5 billion, or C$1.58 a share, a year earlier.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to 77 Canadian cents a share. All five of Canada's big banks have raised their payouts this quarter.

(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by John Wallace)