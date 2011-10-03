Team Inc TISI.O, a maintenance and construction services provider, posted first-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by a 42 percent rise in its leak repair and emissions control segment.

June-August net income was $6.8 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $3.8 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Team maintains and installs piping systems and vessels that are used in the refining, petrochemical, power industries. Its TMS division provides leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping and field machining services.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $141.1 million. TMS revenue jumped to $64.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share on revenue of $123.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Alvin, Texas-based company rose 10 percent to $22.00 in trading after the bell. They closed at $20.61 on Monday on Nasdaq.

