Amazon.com wins $1.5 billion tax dispute over IRS
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
Haptics - adding tactile feedback to an interface - is nothing new, but Apple's embrace of it is likely to prove a boon for many companies, including those developing the technology and suppliers.
TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES:
Haptic-related technology companies have been working on the field for 15 years or more. Others are more recent. They include:
IPHONE SUPPLIERS:
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in SINGAPORE, Michael Gold in TAIPEI and Reiji Murai in TOKYO; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago.
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co became the latest big U.S. companies to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.