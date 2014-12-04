Fuhu Inc, creator of kid-friendly computer tablets, is launching a monthly subscription service for children ages 3 to 14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.

The $4.99-per-month service offers a curated collection of videos, apps, games and e-books designed to be entertaining and educational, a statement from Fuhu said. The service called nabi Pass is available exclusively on Fuhu's nabi collection of tablets.

The content includes songs from Walt Disney Co's films and TV shows, videos from National Geographic Kids series, plus learning apps developed by Cupcake Digital that feature characters from films such as DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda."

Subscribers can also access educational courses from Wings Unlimited in areas such as math, reading and writing. Fuhu will add content from other partners in the coming months, the company said.

