Armchair travelers can visit the world's tallest skyscraper and inspect one of the largest shopping malls with the addition of Dubai to Google Street View, Google said on Tuesday.

The online pictorial map of the city -- the first from the United Arab Emirates to appear on Google Street View --allows users to navigate through several levels of the 830 meter (2,722 feet) tall Burj Khalifa skyscraper in downtown Dubai, including an observation deck near the top of the building.

Google Street View also provides an inside look at the Dubai Mall and provides other views of the city's pedestrian walkways, highways, skyscrapers, beaches and Dubai Creek, where dhows are shown docked at the pier.

