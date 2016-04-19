JERUSALEM Apester, a digital storytelling platform for publishers, said on Tuesday it raised $17 million in a financing round led by Blumberg Capital.

Mangrove Capital, former AOL executive Tal Simantov, Wix Co-Founder Gigi Kaplan, Silverstein Properties President Tal Kerret, and Wellborn Ventures also participated in the funding.

Apester is based in New York with its research and development in Israel. It said its platform is used by thousands of publishers, including Time Inc, AOL, The Daily Telegraph, The Huffington Post, FOX, USA Today, BBC, Sky and Bild.

It noted that publishers working with its platform release hundreds of unique interactive content and video units per day, reaching an audience of hundreds of millions and recording more than a billion engagements to date across mobile devices and desktop computers.

Publishers using the company's technology report more than 90 percent completion rates, 25 percent increase in time spent on articles, and 15 percent increase in content sharing.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)