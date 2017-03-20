Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
TEL AVIV U.S.-Israeli Reduxio Systems, a provider of storage and data management technology, said on Monday it has secured $22.5 million of funding in an investment round expected to total up to $32 million.
The round was led by London-based C5 Capital, an investment manager focused on cyber security, data analytics and cloud computing, and more than doubles the amount invested in Reduxio. The money will fund continued development and marketing of the company's software-based storage platform.
All previous investors, including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Carmel Ventures, Intel Capital (INTC.O) and Seagate Technology (STX.O) participated in this fundraising round.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
MUMBAI An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
TORONTO Freeport-McMoRan Inc , the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.