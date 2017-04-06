Goldman Sachs raises $7 billion for new private equity fund: sources
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
TEL AVIV Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.
The new funding will enable the company to make inroads into the automotive industry as well as speed up time to market, develop additional products and support customers, Valens said on Thursday.
Valens introduced its automotive technology in 2016 to address the challenges of the connected car, including the increasing amount of bandwidth and wiring necessary for infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO/SEOUL A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business will include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid in the hotly contested auction.
NEW YORK Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .