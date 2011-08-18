Tech Data Corp (TECD.O) posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by stronger foreign currencies, but the technology products distributor said charges incurred by its Brazilian unit could hurt results in the future.

The company, which has operations in the Americas and Europe, forecast mid-single digit organic sales growth in both the regions for the third quarter.

The company, which distributes products made by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), posted a May-July net income of $50.1 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $40.9 million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose to $6.45 billion from $5.47 billion a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected second-quarter earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $6.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Clearwater, Florida-based Tech Data had touched a lifetime-high of $54.25 on April 27 after the company announced new distribution deals with Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O). They closed at $42.51 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)