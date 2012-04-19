Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
PARIS U.S.-based activist hedge fund Third Point, which holds 5.3 percent of France's Technicolor, is pushing the digital video specialist company to sell its licensing operation, Le Figaro reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The newspaper also said that management of Technicolor, which is trying to turn the group around after several years of poor performance, was looking for new investors.
"If Third Point wants to split the company, it has only to launch a takeover," a source close to Technicolor told the French newspaper.
Technicolor declined to comment on the report. Third Point could not immediately be reached for comment.
The licensing unit of Technicolor generated a earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization of 346 million euros in 2011, the paper said.
Technicolor is looking to sell its French set top box factory by summer, CEO Frederic Rose told Reuters in April.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.