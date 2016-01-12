Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Global personal computer shipments fell 10.6 percent in the quarter ended in December compared to a year earlier, research firm IDC said on Tuesday, the largest decline since IDC started tracking PC shipments.
Longer lifecycles for PCs, along with competition from mobile phones and tablets, have continued to hobble demand, IDC said.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
LONDON Interbank messaging service SWIFT, which is used to transfer trillions of dollars between banks every day, will launch a new tool to spot fraudulent messages, seeking to restore trust in the system after millions of dollars were stolen in cyber raids.