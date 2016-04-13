Canadian miner Teck Resources said water containing metals had spilled at its Trail smelting and refining plant in British Columbia on Wednesday, with some discharge possibly flowing into a nearby creek.

Teck said it believed the spill, which lasted 15-20 minutes at the zinc and lead plant, was caused by a break in a line carrying runoff water from a landfill to the on-site water treatment facility.

"A quantity of the water may have entered nearby Stoney Creek," Teck said in a news release, noting there was no risk to human health. It did not provide an estimate for the volume of the spill.

The miner said it would assess the potential environmental impact.

