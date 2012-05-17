Teekay Corp (TK.N), a crude oil and petroleum product transporter, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on higher spot tanker rates and contributions from recently acquired vessels.

The company said crude tanker rates strengthened during the first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in global oil production and longer voyage distances.

Teekay, along with Marubeni Corp (8002.T), bought A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit last October and followed that up by buying three floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units from Sevan Marine ASA (SEVAN.OL) last October.

First-quarter net income attributable to Teekay stockholders was $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of $29.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted loss was 30 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent $456.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $469.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teekay shares, which have lost 14 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $30.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

