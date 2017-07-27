FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Canadian asset manager Brookfield to buy 60 percent stake in Teekay Offshore
July 27, 2017 / 3:57 AM / a day ago

Canadian asset manager Brookfield to buy 60 percent stake in Teekay Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Brookfield Business Partners said on Wednesday it would buy 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners, a subsidiary of marine transportation provider Teekay Corp, for about $750 million.

Brookfield said it would invest $610 million to buy the stake in Teekay Offshore and will also acquire a $200 million loan given by Teekay Corp to Teekay Offshore.

Teekay Corp in a separate statement said, following the transaction, it would own 14 percent of Teekay Offshore.

Reporting by Ishita Palli; Editing by Sunil Nair

