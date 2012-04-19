Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
ISTANBUL Kuwait's Burgan Bank (BURG.KW), having bought 70 percent of Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen earlier this month, has agreed to buy the remaining 29.26 percent from Tekfen Holding (TKFEN.IS), the Turkish group said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Tekfen gave no other details.
Earlier this month, Tekfen's Greek partner EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT announced that it was selling its Turkish arm to Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal.
Burgan is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) (KPRO.KW).
Eurobank Tekfen was put up for sale in July, as EFG Eurobank, Greece's second largest bank, sought to strengthen its capital base.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.