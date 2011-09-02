LONDON The block on AT&T's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA is a grim reminder of the need to do anti-trust homework on deals in mature, slow growth telecoms markets and could put some European players off their takeover plans.

U.S. regulators said the combination of No.2 US wireless provider AT&T with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile was anti-competitive and could cause wireless prices to rise because it would reduce the number of large players from four to three.

Bankers now fear that European operators may be less inclined to pursue larger consolidation in core markets like Germany and Britain because they may find it harder to convince their own regulators that a similar contraction would not harm consumers.

The problem is surmountable, bankers said, but will require companies and advisers to spend a lot more time on anti-trust angles as they prepare to launch bids and anticipate regulators' final decisions.

"What's happening (with AT&T) in the US is only going to make operators more hesitant to embark on consolidation in Europe," said a banker, who advises European telecom companies, reacting to the setback for AT&T.

"It makes things a bit more difficult... I wanted to use the AT&T deal as a way to convince European operators that they should think bigger on mergers."

Growth is sluggish in western Europe and large operators including Vodafone and France Telecom are keen to achieve economies of scale by making acquisitions to achieve a top three position in some markets.

At the same time, they are exiting other countries where they are an uncompetitive number four or five.

"We are moving to three-player markets in Europe. It will happen step by step. Mobile broadband is accelerating this trend because capex is increasing," said Bengt Nordstrom, CEO of Swedish-based telecoms consultancy Northstream.

Vodafone said at the start of the week it was exploring a potential cooperation with Wind Hellas, Greece's third biggest telecom company, a move that was seen previously as a precursor for in-market consolidation in Europe.

The company has already made $24 billion from a series of exits including China and France.

France Telecom is trying to sell Orange Switzerland after the country's competition authorities last year blocked a deal that would have merged the unit with Sunrise to create the second largest player behind Swisscom.

"I think there were big questions over (Vodafone and Wind in) Greece before the DOJ ruling. I'm not sure those companies would be setting out to do something today," a second banker said.

A deal between the companies was considered punchy even before the DOJ ruling because it would reduce the number of mobile player in Greece from three to two, potentially setting a precedent for Europe's larger markets.

CLOSER COOPERATION

Anti-trust authorities in the US and Europe work together on merger cases when possible but there is no obligation for them to reach a common decision.

The appointment of Joaquin Almunia as European Competition Commissioner early last year has seen both sides seeking better co-ordination, however.

The regulators trumpeted their close cooperation in March last year when they both agreed to Cisco Systems $3.4 billion takeover of Tandberg, a Norwegian video-conferencing company, on the same day.

"When you have a global merger notified to both agencies, there you can have convergence in terms of regulatory stances and you can expect some coordination," said antitrust lawyer Mario Todino at Gianni Origoni Grippo & Partners.

Cooperation does not automatically mean regulators will ultimately rule as one on the same case.

EU authorities angered their U.S. counterparts when they objected to Oracle's bid to acquire Sun Microsystems in November 2009 despite U.S. clearance of the deal.

And in 2001, the Commission blocked GE's takeover of Honeywell despite U.S. approval, resulting in then U.S. President George W. Bush expressing his concerns and Mario Monti, the European Competition Commissioner at the time, deploring political interference.

(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)