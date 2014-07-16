STOCKHOLM Swedish telecom operator Tele2 should be able to continue to show underlying revenue growth in Sweden of about 4 percent, its top executive said on Wednesday.

Increasing use of mobile data, rather than voice calls and text messages, is driving the growth.

"Yes, we believe so. This is still in its infancy - the growth in data," Granryd said, speaking after the company's second-quarter report.

Mobile end-user service revenue - excluding equipment sales - grew by 4 percent in Sweden in the second quarter, faster than the 3 percent chalked up in the first quarter and the fourth quarter of last year.

Sweden is Tele2's largest market, and accounted for almost half of its revenues in the second quarter.

Granryd repeated that he saw Tele2 as a buyer, should consolidation take place in the Swedish telecoms industry.

"We are a buyer. If there is someone who is interested in selling, we are happy to have them contact us, but I don't think there is. It is quite complex," Granryd said.

"It is not a matter that we attach great importance to, I can say."

