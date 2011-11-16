Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent won more of the emerging market for LTE wireless network technology in the third quarter, helped by their strong position in the United States, researcher Dell'Oro said.
Ericsson controlled 44 percent of the $647 million market in the third quarter, while Alcatel's share rose to 30 percent, Dell'Oro said on Wednesday.
U.S. operators Verizon Wireless and AT&T are the first major operators to build large LTE networks, with Ericsson and Alcatel supplying gear to both carriers.
China's Huawei, a distant No 3 on the market, saw its share shrinking to 8 percent, with Nokia Siemens Networks the fourth.
Equipment vendors are trying to win as many early LTE deals as possible to use them as a reference for other deals.
Operators are expected to invest tens of billions of euros over coming years in the new LTE networks which will offer faster data transfer and additional capacity for their crammed airwaves.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki in Barcelona)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.