MILAN Telecom Italia said on Friday it saw concrete signs of recovery in its Italian market after unveiling a 7.7 percent drop in nine-month core earnings, dragged down by domestic business and a slowdown in Brazil, its second biggest market.

Europe's ninth-biggest phone company by market value, which is selling assets such as its Brazilian mobile towers to cut debt and help fund much-needed network investments, said core earnings, or EBITDA, fell to 6.588 billion euros ($8.1 billion), broadly in line with analyst expectations.

"The signs of change coming from the domestic market are now a reality," Chief Executive Marco Patuano said in a statement, noting that a price war was over and that more than 150,000 customer had subscribed to its top broadband offering.

Revenues fell 9.1 percent to 15.972 billion euros and net debt stood at 26.572 billion at the end of September.

Italian revenues saw a less steep drop of 7.2 percent in the first nine months thanks to growth in fixed broadband and to stabilization of user revenues from its traditional mobile phone services. The fall in the first and second quarters was more than 8 percent.

Core earnings rose at its 67 percent-owned Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes, helped by cost cutting.

Patuano is moving forward with a 4 billion euro plan presented last year to roll out fiber networks in Italy and upgrade its mobile network in Brazil, without prejudicing efforts to keep reducing its debts.

Yet he faces possible challenges stemming from the fast-consolidating Brazilian market, as well as from looming changes in the group's shareholder base, with France's Vivendi due to take an 8 percent stake to become the largest investor.

