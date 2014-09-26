Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
MILAN Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is "still interested" in investing in Telecom Italia, the head of a Sawiris-controlled Italian Internet company said on Friday.
"We have always been interested in Telecom. The interest is there and this is known," Italiaonline chairman Khaled Bishara told rpeorters in Milan.
Asked about whether there was any link between Sawiris and U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo, who according to media reports is eyeing a bid for a stake in Telecom Italia, Bishara said: "There is no direct link."
"As far as I know there has been no contact," he said.
He said that Trujillo helped Sawiris carry out a due diligence when the Egyptian tycoon bought Italian telecoms company Wind, now controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.