Cables of optical fibre of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME The board of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) will unlikely meet before Christmas to discuss options in Brazil, its chairman said on Tuesday, as the Italian phone group is examining a possible tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi (OIBR3.SA).

"I don't think so, I would say no," Giuseppe Recchi said at a conference in Rome when asked about the possibility of the company's directors meeting before Christmas for an update on Brazil.

