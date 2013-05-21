MILAN Telecom Italia denied on Tuesday that a company break-up was under consideration.

"Telecom Italia points out that speculations about a possible break-up are groundless," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier on Tuesday three sources told Reuters the Italian phone company was mulling a spinoff of its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board.

