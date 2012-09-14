MILAN Telecom groups Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Fastweb said on Friday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop their new generation fibre optic networks to help expand ultrabroadband services in Italy.

The MoU will allow the two companies to share costs and investments in infrastructure development, they said in a joint statement.

Fastweb is a unit of Swiss telecommunications company Swisscom SCMN.VX.

"With this agreement Italy's two leading TLC infrastructure operators confirm their readiness to invest in next generation networks to bring ultrabroadband access to the biggest number of Italians as quickly as possible," Telecom Italia Chief Operating Officer Marco Patuano said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)