A Telecom Italia antenna booster is seen in northern Rome November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Telecom Italia SpA's (TLIT.MI) board is expected to give an initial nod to a plan to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network on Thursday, three sources familiar with the situation said.

"A go-ahead to a process that will lead to the separation of the fixed-line network into a new company is expected tomorrow," one source told Reuters.

The operation is expected to be opposed by Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC), the largest investor in Telco, the shell company that controls Telecom Italia. But this would not be enough to block a separation.

Telefonica does not want to create a precedent in its domestic market, a source said.

Telecom Italia has said its board would make a final decision on the spinoff on Thursday.

The move entails separating copper wires linking millions of users to the central switches as well 20,000 workers and a portion of the group's 28 billion euro debt into a new company.

"The spinoff is simply putting the network in a company that is 100 percent owned by Telecom Italia. Nothing changes. But selling the company remains to be seen," one source said.

Telecom Italia has said it could sell a minority stake in the network to state-owned fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Telecom Italia and CDP have been talking for months over a possible sale of a minority stake in the network but differences remain over governance issues and price.

Telco, which owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, is controlled by Telefonica, insurer Generali SpA (GASI.MI) and banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca SpA (MDBI.MI).

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Jeffrey Benkoe)