ROME Italian financial police searched the offices and home of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) board member Elio Catania on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.

The source said that Catania was suspected of supplying media outlets with privileged information about Telecom Italia whose publication led to strong fluctuations in the company's share price.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting By Antonella Cinelli, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and David Evans)