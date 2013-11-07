HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MILAN Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) investor Marco Fossati believes the possible sale of the phone group's Brazilian unit TIM (TIMP3.SA) would diminish options for future growth, according to slides for an analyst presentation.
The Italian businessman, whose holding company owns 5 percent of Telecom Italia, flew to London on Wednesday to outline his plans for the heavily indebted company following his request last month to call a shareholder meeting to overhaul the group's board.
According to presentation slides seen by Reuters, Fossati said a potential forced sale of TIM for antitrust reasons and its potential split would result in "last-minute bidding" by suitors and poor valuation multiples.
He said the proceeds of a sale would not be enough to materially lower Telecom Italia's debt ratios.
Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), which is part of the Telco group controlling Telecom Italia, is eyeing a sale of TIM in 2014, several sources close to the matter said. <ID:L5N0IR3J8>
Telecom Italia's board meets on Thursday afternoon to approve a new three-year business plan.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.