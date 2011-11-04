Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS/MILAN France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) denied a report on Friday it was working on a plan to buy the stake that Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) holds in the Telco vehicle that controls Italy's Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).
Italian weekly Il Mondo said in an unsourced report that Vivendi had been working for over a year on a plan to buy Telefonica's 46 percent stake in Telco which owns around 22 percent of Telecom Italia.
"We deny this report" a Vivendi spokesperson said.
Vivendi Chairman Jean-Bernard Levy made "an advantageous offer" at the end of summer which Telefonica had viewed positively, before relations between Italy and France turned sour, Il Mondo said.
"This would have been a totally unexpected move from Vivendi though we know Telefonica is a seller should the price be attractive enough," a Paris-based trader said.
At 0903 GMT (5:03 a.m. EDT) Telecom Italia shares were up 0.28 percent, broadly in line with the European telecoms index .SXKP.
Shares in Vivendi were 0.6 percent lower.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Leila Abboud and Blaise Robinson in Paris. Editing by Jane Merriman)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.