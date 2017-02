Darren Entwistle, president and chief executive officer of Telus Corporation speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday it would allow Canadian telecom company Telus Corp to buy all of struggling startup Public Mobile.

Industry Minister James Moore had approved the sale last month, saying it would not hurt consumers. The Conservative government is eager to boost competition in the wireless sector.

"The Bureau will continue to closely monitor the evolution of competition in Canada's wireless telecommunications industry and take action where appropriate," Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.

