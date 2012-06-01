Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MADRID Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) is not going to bid for Dutch telecoms group KPN's (KPN.AS) German business E-Plus, a spokesman said on Friday, denying reports on Dutch public broadcaster NOS.
"We told analysts yesterday that we're not going to bid for either part or all of KPN. I have nothing else to add," the spokesman said, confirming a note from Bank of America Merril Lynch.
KPN is weighing asset sales including its German unit E-Plus to fend off an unsolicited partial tender offer by America Movil of Mexico.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.