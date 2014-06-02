Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MADRID Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Monday said it had closed the acquisition of Distribuidora de Television Digital, also known as Canal+, a unit of media group Prisa.
Telefonica, which already owned 22 percent of Canal+, previously named Digital+, said in a notice to Spain's stock market regulator it had bought the 56 percent stake owned by Prisa for 750 million euros ($1.02 billion).
The remaining 22 percent of the group belongs to the Spanish unit of Italy's Mediaset.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.