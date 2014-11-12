MADRID Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) posted falling revenue and profit in the first nine months of the year, although a rise in customers signing up for its broadband and pay-TV deals showed a turnaround from a three-year slump was gathering pace.

While encouraging, the trend may not feed into the bottom line of the balance sheet for another few months as bundled packages that combine mobile and fixed-line phones, high-speed Internet and TV push down margins in the key Spanish market. They were down 2.7 basis points to 45.9 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30.

Net profit fell 9.4 percent during the period to 2.85 billion euros ($3.56 billion), Europe's biggest telecoms group by revenue said on Wednesday, but beat analysts' forecasts. Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) dropped 12.6 percent, to 12.33 billion euros and revenue shrank 10.9 percent to 37.98 billion euros.

Both revenue and operating income were hit by lower Latin American currencies, especially in Venezuela and Argentina, but that effect eased in the quarter between July and September, helping the group to beat forecasts for the two metrics.

Telefonica, which has shed non-core assets to focus on its European and Latin American markets, sold on Nov. 10 half of its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (0762.HK) for $854 million.

The capital gains will help the firm hit its year-end debt target of 43 billion euros. Net debt stood at 41.2 billion euros at the end of September but it was 44.9 billion euros when taking into account operations related to the acquisition of German competitor E-Plus last year as well as other corporate moves that will be reflected in earnings later this year.

