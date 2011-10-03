BRUSSELS/VIENNA Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) has had no sign that an investor is trying to build up a large stake in the company, its chief executive said, after a report that it was worried it may become a hostile takeover target.

Citing unnamed sources, daily Wirtschaftsblatt reported on Monday that Telekom Austria was preparing to mount its defenses against a possible hostile takeover bid from an Egyptian businessman.

It said Naguib Sawiris, owner of Egypt's Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA, was interested in the company and could try to bid via Austrian investor Ronny Pecik. Telekom Austria has asked investment bank Merrill Lynch to advise on ways to fend off the unwanted advances, the Austrian paper said.

Telekom Austria's chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter would not comment directly on the report, but said:

"There is the normal Aktiengesetz (shareholder disclosure law) and that means you need to get a message from any shareholder if he crosses 5 percent," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

"This has not been the case so far. If there's anyone out there holding more than 5 percent he should have communicated. I cannot say anything more."

Officials for Sawiris were not immediately available for comment. Pecik was also not available but was quoted by Wirtschaftsblatt as denying the report.

Telekom Austria shares were trading 0.2 percent higher by 1113 GMT, while the European telecoms index .SXKP was down 1.5 percent.

Telekom Austria could widen its share buyback program or look for a "white knight" investor to fend off the unwanted advances, Wirtschaftsblatt said, adding that a contract would be signed with Merrill Lynch in the next few days.

It said possible white knight investors could include Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC), Russia's VimpelCom VIP.N, Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) or Turkey's Turkcell (TCELL.IS).

Last month Telekom Austria also said it had not been informed of any new investor groups building a stake in the company after a report that a group led by Pecik and including Sawiris aimed to build a share of around 20 percent.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Will Waterman and Hans-Juergen Peters)