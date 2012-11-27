Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
VIENNA Hutchison Whampoa 0013.HK expects the European Commission to approve its 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange Austria FTE.PA after a linked deal was approved on Tuesday.
Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) got the go-ahead to buy Orange Austria's discount mobile brand Yesss, paving the way for the acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G, known as "3", to go ahead.
"Three welcomes the Austrian cartel court's approval of A1's acquisition of Yesss and also expects the European Commission to approve 3's takeover of Orange," Hutchison said in a statement, referring to Telekom Austria's main brand, A1.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.