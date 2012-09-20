The shadow of a cameraman is seen beside the Belgian cable operator Telenet logo during a news conference in Brussels September 22, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BRUSSELS U.S.-based cable group Liberty Global is bidding 1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to take full control of Belgium's Telenet, seeking to strengthen its grip on a company benefiting from expansion across a range of telecoms services.

Shares in Telenet, which also raised its profit and revenue forecasts on Thursday, leapt 13 percent to as high as 35.3 euros - just above Liberty's offer of 35 euros a share and signaling some investors think the U.S. firm may have to pay more.

"They see the share price moving away from them every day, and if they wait another year, the shares could be who knows where," said Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Will Draper, explaining why Liberty had decided to launch its bid now.

Liberty already owns 50.4 percent of Telenet, which offers television, broadband and mobile phone services in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium. It has been the controlling shareholder since 2007.

Liberty, which has 19.6 million customers in 13 countries, fully owns its other European operations, most of which are under the UPC brand. In Germany, it operates as Unitymedia and Kabel BW. Other European operations are in the Netherlands, Slovakia, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Telenet said its board would review the offer and by law it had to appoint independent experts to analyze Liberty's bid.

Liberty said its bid represented a 14 percent premium over Telenet's average closing price over the past month. At 0930 GMT, the shares were up 12.5 percent at 35 euros, just short of their high of 37.14 from July.

The offer makes Telenet the most expensive cable stock in Europe based on a multiple of 2012 profit forecasts, Espirito Santo's Draper said.

Liberty's stake in Telenet, which is its second largest business in revenue terms after its European division UPC, was already set to rise to 61.18 percent because it chose not to tender its shares for Telenet's capital reduction in August, with an effective payout of 3.25 euros per share.

FAST GROWING BUSINESS

Telenet raised its core profit and revenue growth forecasts for this year to 7-8 percent from 5-6 percent previously.

The group, which had 2.15 million customers in the second quarter of 2012, has been steadily growing its business by upgrading its clients to higher-priced digital television services and selling packages containing broadband and, most recently, mobile phone services.

Between 2007 and 2011, Telenet's annual revenues increased by some 50 percent, with core profit margins reaching 53.2 percent in the second quarter of 2012.

In July Telenet, which has an agreement to use the network of Belgian operator Mobistar for its mobile phone offerings, extended its mobile phone product to customers not yet subscribing to its other services.

In spite of this push, in August the group ruled itself out of a bid for the Belgian mobile phone unit of Dutch operator KPN, which was up for sale at that time.

($1 = 0.7658 euros)

