NEW YORK Liberty Global Inc (LBTYA.O), the majority owner of Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR), plans to launch a tender offer for the remainder of the Belgian cable company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the Journal, Liberty Global, which already owns just over 50 percent of Telenet, plans as soon as Thursday to announce an offer of 35 euros ($45.67) per share for the remaining stake, representing a 12.5 percent premium to the company's closing share price Wednesday of 31.10 euros.

The story, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, said the purchase of nearly 50 percent of Telenet would value the company at roughly $5.2 billion.

A spokeswoman for Liberty Global was not immediately available for comment and Reuters was not able to contact Telenet outside of Belgian business hours.

