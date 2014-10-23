Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
BRUSSELS Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday reported better-than-expected core profit in the third quarter, as it sold more of its higher-priced broadband and TV packages and added more customers to its mobile phone service
Core profit rose 4 percent in the third quarter to 227.3 million euros ($287.24 million), above the 223 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Telenet, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a 56.8 percent stake, kept its outlook for core profit to grow between 5 and 6 percent in 2014.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.