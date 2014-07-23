Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
OSLO Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin guidance.
Telenor's second-quarter reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 9.42 billion crowns ($1.52 billion), in line with expectations for 9.40 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The firm said it now expects its full year EBITDA margin to beat the 2013 level, lifting its outlook after earlier predicting a steady margin.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.