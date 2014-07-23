OSLO Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin guidance.

Telenor's second-quarter reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 9.42 billion crowns ($1.52 billion), in line with expectations for 9.40 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it now expects its full year EBITDA margin to beat the 2013 level, lifting its outlook after earlier predicting a steady margin.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)