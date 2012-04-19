Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
OSLO Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service filed a claim in a Moscow commercial court, alleging that Telenor's (TEL.OL) purchase of VimpelCom VIP.N shares in February violated the Russian Strategic Investment Law, Telenor said on Thursday.
The claim also asks the court to require Telenor to return the VimpelCom Ltd. shares it acquired and also seeks to require Telenor, VimpelCom Ltd. and Altimo to enter into a new shareholders agreement with substantially the same terms as the VimpelCom shareholders agreement terminated by Altimo last year.
Telenor said it has not yet been formally notified of the claim.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.