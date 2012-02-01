MEXICO CITY Mexican phone company Iusacell said on Wednesday the country's competition watchdog had rejected a bid by broadcaster Televisa to buy half of Iusacell, but that it would challenge the ruling.

"In the opinion of this company, it is a decision that does not encourage competition in Mexico's telephone market," Iusacell said in a statement.

A senior executive from the company told local radio Iusacell would launch a legal challenge to the decision by the five-member Cofeco watchdog.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Daniel Wallis)