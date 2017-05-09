FILE PHOTO - Singer Trent Harmon performs after winning the competition during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, U.S. on April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - (L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, U.S. on April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest speak on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, U.S. on April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Confetti is released during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK "American Idol," the most popular music reality show in U.S. television history, will return to the screen on ABC in 2018, the network announced on Tuesday.

The show, which was canceled by Fox Television last year after 15 seasons, was once a ratings powerhouse, watched by more than 30 million viewers at its peak in 2005-2007.

The glitzy talent show that launched the careers of

Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and others - spiced with celebrity judges who alternately feuded and fawned - eventually fell victim to declining ratings.

"Very exciting announcement," ABC television host Robin Roberts said on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. "We can reveal right here for the first time ABC is bringing 'American Idol' back!"

A spinoff of British music competition "Pop Idol," which aired from 2001 to 2003, the American version's success led to replications of that format around the world, including Australian, Latin American and Indian "Idols."

Within the United States, the "American Idol" phenomenon spawned a host of competing shows such as NBC's "The Voice," CBS's "Rock Star", and Fox's "The X Factor."

Following Tuesday's announcement, "American Idol" became a top-trending topic on Twitter, with social media users expressing mixed views.

"American Idol is already coming back," tweeted Andrea Marie (@andrea_mariexx). "I don't think anyone had any time to miss it."

"Man, 'member American Idol?" tweeted Ian Fortey (@IanFortey). "The world was so different. Donald Trump was running for President. Game of Thrones was only in season 6."

ABC did not name a host or reveal the judges, leading many people to question whether long-time host Ryan Seacrest might make a comeback on the new version.

"I'm so happy to wake up to the news that American Idol is returning!!" wrote @MendesDNCEArmy. "Now the question is... is Ryan Seacrest returning?!?!"

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)