Following is a list of winners in key categories for the 66th Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, that were handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Breaking Bad"
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Modern Family"
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Allison Janney, "Mom"
BEST MINISERIES
"Fargo"
BEST TV MOVIE
"The Normal Heart"
ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: His Last Vow"
ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Coven"
BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM
"Shark Tank"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"The Amazing Race"
