LOS ANGELES Yet another Hollywood power couple bit the dust on Tuesday as Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog announced their separation, conveniently setting a new dynamic for the upcoming "The Muppets" television show.

In a joint statement posted online, the glamorous and fame-obsessed Miss Piggy and upbeat, affable amphibian Kermit said they will not be involved romantically, but will continue working together on television and other projects.

"After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, Kermit the Frog and moi have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship," Miss Piggy said on her Facebook page.

She added "our personal lives are now distinct and separate, and we will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs, et al. This is our only comment on this private matter ... unless we get the right offer."

ABC's revival of "The Muppets," airing in September, will follow the much-loved characters behind the scenes of Miss Piggy's new late night show in a 'mockumentary' manner, Variety said.

The Muppets, a collection of puppet characters created by Jim Henson in the 1950s and owned by Walt Disney Co, have become a staple of American pop culture.

In the 1970s variety TV series "The Muppets," Kermit would oversee the theatrical troupe of wayward characters as Miss Piggy vied, often with karate chops, for the spotlight.

Kermit will be an executive producer on Miss Piggy's talk show, which will have guests such as Reese Witherspoon.

Muppets fans took to social media on Tuesday to express hopes that Miss Piggy and Kermit may still have a future together.

Hollywood has seen the demise of some high-profile couples in recent weeks, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announcing their divorce and singer Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale splitting earlier this week.

