River water cascades on Snoqualmie Falls, adjacent to the Salish Lodge & Spa which are featured in the opening sequence of the 'Twin Peaks' series, in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. May 10, 2017. Picture taken May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A slice of cherry pie is pictured at Twede's Cafe, the location of the Double R Diner in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in North Bend, Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. Picture taken May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A sign at the the Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn, used as the exterior for the Roadhouse in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, is pictured in Fall City, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A mounted deer head is pictured as 'Laura's log' is visible through a window at the Kiana Lodge, the filming location of the Great Northern interiors in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in Poulsbo, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Twede's Cafe, the location of the Double R Diner in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, is seen in North Bend, Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. Picture taken May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Jay Mills, director at the Kiana Lodge, is pictured in the room where the Norwegians meet at the Great Northern in the 'Twin Peaks' series pilot, in Poulsbo, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A bird is pictured on a tree outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in Poulsbo, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A replica of a Twin Peaks Sheriff's patrol car from the 'Twin Peaks' television series is pictured outside former offices of the Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company, now the DirtFish Rally School, in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Snoqualmie Point Park, the park where characters Donna Hayward, James Hurley and Laura Palmer have a picnic in the 'Twin Peaks' television series pilot, is pictured in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The log where Laura Palmer's body is discovered is pictured outside the Kiana Lodge, one of the locations for the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in Poulsbo, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The DirtFish Rally School, formerly the offices of the Snoqualmie Falls Lumber Company and the filming location of the Twin Peaks Sheriffs Department, are pictured in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Various mounted taxidermy are pictured at the Kiana Lodge, the location for the interior of the Great Northern in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in Poulsbo, Washington, U.S. April 27, 2017. Picture taken April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cornish College of the Arts theater students rehearse a fight scene at Raisbeck Performance Hall, the filming location for the Roadhouse interiors in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The Northwest Railway Museum, one of the locations for the 'Twin Peaks' television series pilot, is pictured in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. May 14, 2017. Picture taken May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reinig Bridge, one of the locations for the 'Twin Peaks' television series, spans the Snoqualmie River in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Southeast Reing Road, the location of the 'Welcome to Twin Peaks' sign in the television series, is pictured in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. May 14, 2017. Picture taken May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn, used as the exterior for the Roadhouse in the 'Twin Peaks' television series pilot, is seen in Fall City, Washington, U.S. May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Sightseers view Snoqualmie Falls, adjacent to the Salish Lodge & Spa which is featured as The Great Northern Hotel in the opening sequence of the 'Twin Peaks' series, in Snoqualmie, Washington, U.S. May 10, 2017. Picture taken May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Twede's Cafe, the location of the Double R Diner in the 'Twin Peaks' television series, is seen in North Bend, Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. Picture taken May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. Wind whistles through the Douglas fir trees dotting the Washington state horizon, the cascading waters of Snoqualmie Falls crash into a ravine and a freshly baked cherry pie sits atop the counter of the Double R diner.

Welcome back to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen, which reboots Sunday on premium cable network Showtime after 26 years.

Those involved with the show have closely guarded details of the new season, but the spectacular scenery of Washington state is expected to play a starring role once again.

Twin Peaks isn't a real town but many of the show's locations can be found between Fall City and North Bend, off highway 90 east of Seattle.

"A sense of place is very important," director David Lynch told Reuters. "You try to get the place to marry with the ideas, so we found these places and that's Twin Peaks."

Driving along the highway flanked by towering Douglas firs evokes the show's opening scenes in which the esoteric FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) drives into Twin Peaks marveling at the trees, saying "they're really something."

A dense mist arises from the Snoqualmie Falls and blankets the grandiose Salish Lodge at the top of the waters, the exterior of Twin Peaks' Great Northern Hotel, run by the duplicitous Ben Horne.

The vinyl booths of the Double R Diner in which the lovers of "Twin Peaks" canoodled, while the swivel stools where Cooper would sit and savor a slice of pie and a "damn good cup of coffee," can be found at Twede's Cafe in North Bend.

The locations became characters in "Twin Peaks," harboring sordid secrets of drugs, prostitution and dark supernatural forces in the wake of Laura Palmer's murder.

The facade of the Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn in Fall City doubled for the show's Roadhouse bar where Palmer's killer is revealed to Cooper.

In Snoqualmie, a rusted trestle bridge over the Snoqualmie River was where a bloodied Ronette Pulaski stumbled across after surviving the killer that murdered Palmer.

A mile away, a lay-by serves as the scenic spot of the painted 'Welcome to Twin Peaks' from the show's opening sequence, with hill peaks in the backdrop.

Production of "Twin Peaks" moved to California after the first episode and interior settings were replicated on sound stages, but the real locations still draw fans today.

The facade and smoke funnels of the abandoned Weyerhaeuser Mill stand out against the verdant Snoqualmie hills, the former setting of Twin Peaks' Packard sawmill.

Nearby, the former mill office is now a driving range business, but played the role of the "Twin Peaks" sheriff's department. A replica "Twin Peaks" sheriff's vehicle sits in the parking lot, welcoming fans but warning them not to disturb the driving range.

The picturesque Kiana Lodge in Poulsbo, west of Seattle, sitting on the Suquamish reservation overlooking the Puget Sound, played numerous roles in "Twin Peaks."

The cedar-paneled hall inside is where a coquettish Audrey Horne interrupted a convention of Norwegian investors at the Great Northern Hotel. The rustic venue also doubled as the show's Blue Pine Lodge, home to the Martells and Josie Packard, who ran the sawmill.

"The scenes filmed in the pilot are still a vital part of how the 'Twin Peaks' series (is) portrayed," lodge director Jay Mills said.

Most notably, the lodge is where Palmer's plastic-wrapped body washed up next to a large log.

Today, a plaque commemorates the "pivotal scene" a few meters away from the weather-worn cedar tree remnant tethered to the sand, where fans like to take photos lying next to "Laura's Log."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Reese)