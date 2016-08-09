LOS ANGELES As HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" heads towards its concluding seasons, George R. R. Martin, the author behind the medieval fantasy series, has already lined up his next TV project, a new anthology series called "Wild Cards."

The new sci-fi series was announced by Martin over the weekend and will be based on the "Wild Cards" novels and stories written by numerous authors and curated by Martin and Melinda Snodgrass.

The "Wild Cards," first released in 1987, refer to a small percentage of the population that survived an alien attack and obtained super powers, with characters such as Croyd Crenson, Jetboy, the Four Aces and Dr. Tachyon.

Universal Cable Productions, the network behind shows such as cyber hacking drama "Mr. Robot," confirmed that it is working to develop a prospective series on "Wild Cards." No further details were given.

Martin said he won't be working on the series himself as he has an exclusive development deal with HBO, and is writing "The Winds of Winter," the highly anticipated sixth book in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels that "Game of Thrones" is based on.

"Of course, Hollywood is Hollywood, and nothing is ever certain in development... but I think I hope I cross my fingers that the Wild Cards will be coming to your home screens in the next year or two," Martin said on his website.

"Game of Thrones," nominated for a leading 23 Emmy awards this year, follows the epic fantasy tale of a multi-generational struggle for control of the Iron Throne and rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

The television series has overtaken Martin's books, and is expected to conclude in two years' time with its eighth season.

