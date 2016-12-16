LONDON Fresh from his win on British talent show "The X Factor", singer Matt Terry says he plans an album and tour.

The 23-year-old, who beat Finland's Saara Alto in last week's final, has released the traditional winner's single, the festive-themed "When Christmas Comes Around", which was written by Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran.

"I want to go and write an album. I'd love to work with some incredible songwriters," Terry told Reuters in an interview.

"I hope it does well and I'd love to be able to tour with it and all of those amazing things that I've always dreamed of."

Terry was mentored by American singer Nicole Scherzinger on the show, which wrapped up its 13th series in Britain.

"I feel like for me timing is everything... if I had auditioned earlier, I wouldn't have been ready, maybe this wouldn't have happened for me," Terry said. "I really want to go out there and work as hard as I can."

(Reporting by Francis Maguire; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)