Telford Homes Plc's (TELF.L) chief executive said there were no plans for a management takeover, dispelling rumors that the homebuilder was a buyout target.

The Financial Times Alphaville blog on Monday said there was market chatter about a possible management buyout of Telford.

Chief Executive Jonathan Di-Stefano told Reuters that the company was not looking for a buyer.

"(There are) no plans for any sort of share sale or management buyout or anything of that nature," Di-Stefano said.

"We are fine doing what we are doing."

According to Telford's website, its directors held a total of 14.7 percent of the company's shares, as of October 14, 2011.

Telford, with a market capitalization of about 45.6 million pounds ($71.83 million), develops properties in and around East and North London.

In December, Telford said it was on track to achieve full-year profit similar to last year, with a significant increase anticipated in 2013. It also increased its interim dividend by 20 percent to 1.5 pence per share at the time.

The stock had risen as much as 10.3 percent on Monday, before paring some gains to trade up 5.9 percent to 98 pence at 16:15 GMT.

The shares have gained almost 40 percent in the last 3 months.

($1 = 0.6348 British pounds)

