HELSINKI Finnish state investment firm Solidium said it was selling part of its stake in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera TLSN.ST, cutting it to around 11 percent from 13.7 percent to help pay for investments in companies such as Outotec (OTE1V.HE), Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) and Talvivaara (TLV1V.HE).

Solidium said on Tuesday it was offering 400 million to 550 million euros ($530-728 mln) worth of shares in TeliaSonera, combined with an offering of 450 million to 600 million euros in bonds exchangeable into TeliaSonera shares.

Solidium has been trying to diversify its investment portfolio. ($1 = 0.7552 euros)

(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)